Mum fighting for justice 25 years after her son was killed stages protest

Tracey McCafferty’s seven year-old Joe who was asleep at his aunt’s house in Haywood Avenue in Marsh, when liquid was put through the letterbox and set alight in the early hours of May 3, 1997.

No one has ever been brought to justice for the attack and Ms McCafferty, 57, has repeatedly criticised West Yorkshire Police’s investigation, claiming officers failed to act on a tip off and make arrests for 18 years.

A 65-year-old man and 60-year-old woman were arrested in 2015, before being released without charge. But police say the investigation has not been closed and detectives will "thoroughly investigate any new lines of enquiry".

Tracey McCafferty is campaigning for justice 25 years after her son Joe was killed in an arson attack

Ms McCafferty has had several meetings with Huddersfield MP Barry Sheerman, who has been looking to secure an independent review of the case or a judicial review of the police investigation.

She said she is staging a protest outside the Labour MP’s office today because she “needs to see some action, rather than words”.

“I feel quite disgusted really. As a mother, I shouldn’t have to go to the lengths I’m going to, to try and get justice for something that happened 25 years ago,” she said.

“West Yorkshire Police told me in 2016 they have done all they can, but they still haven’t closed the investigation. I need another force to have a look at it."

She added: “Joe was a very happy child, who used to play out with his brother and have lots of friends. He always had a smile on his face and was just a lovely little boy.

“His brother was also badly burnt in the fire, but he survived, and he needs some kind of justice as well.”

Mr Sheerman, who also chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on miscarriages of justice, said he is still working with legal experts to help the McCafferty family get justice.

“We've had goes at it and not been successful. It’s about thinking of new ways to reopen the case and get a new investigation.

“We are having another go and at the moment we’re trying to get a totally independent review of the case.”

He added: “In all these cases, it takes sheer dogged determination.”

'The case has never been closed'

Detective Chief Inspector Sharron Kaye, of West Yorkshire Police Protective Services Crime, said: “The case has never been closed and has been subject to detailed investigation and media appeals since 1997 to try and find justice for Tracey and Joe’s wider family.

“Senior detectives have said before and still believe today that the answer to this horrendous crime does lie within the local community.

“Officers from the Major Investigation and Review Team continue to strongly urge those who may hold information but have chosen, for whatever reason, not to speak out to now do so.

“Allegiances can change over time and it is never too late to come forwards.

“Detectives will thoroughly investigate any new lines of enquiry and would urge anyone who has information to contact the Major Investigation Review Team on 101.

“Information can always also be given in complete anonymity to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."

Ms McCafferty submitted a formal complaint about the investigation to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.