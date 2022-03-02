The Prime Minister told the House of Commons that munitions Russia “have already been dropping on innocent civilians” in his view qualifies as having committed such an atrocity.

The comments came during a Prime Minister’s Questions session which also saw a rare and emotional standing ovation for the Ukrainian ambassador to the UK, invited to Parliament as a special guest.

Addressing Mr Johnson, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford called on the Russian president to “face justice in The Hague” as “with every passing hour the world is witnessing the horrors of Putin’s war in Ukraine.

MPs in the House of Commons, London, give a standing ovation to Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK Vadym Prystaiko who was sitting in the public gallery.

“These are war crimes happening in Europe right now.

"Vladimir Putin is a war criminal,” Mr Blackford said.

Responding, Mr Johnson said: “What we have seen already from Vladimir Putin’s regime in the use of the munitions that they have already been dropping on innocent civilians, in my view, already fully qualifies as a war crime.”

Proceedings were being watched by Ukrainian ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko, from the Gallery overlooking the Commons chamber.

He received a long-standing ovation and cheers when welcomed by Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, a sight rarely seen in the Commons, where clapping is not usually allowed.

Observers in the public gallery and journalists in the press gallery also joined in the minute-long applause, while MPs across both benches wore yellow and blue ribbons - and some clothes in the same colour - to signify their support for the Ukrainian people.

Meanwhile, one Yorkshire MP stood to share his pride in his Ukrainian heritage, as he asked the Prime Minister to make sure he explores “every single possible option” to make sure Putin faces the toughest sanctions possible.

Rother Valley’s Alexander Stafford told the Commons that his grandfather was Ukrainian, adding: “I am proud of my Ukrainian heritage, never more so than this past week.”