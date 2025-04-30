'John had a warm heart' - Tributes paid to cyclist killed in hit-and-run in Yorkshire

The wife of a man who died when he was knocked off his bike in a hit-and-run in Yorkshire has paid tribute to her ‘much-loved’ husband.

John Shelton, 48, died following the crash with a white VW Golf which was travelling in the same direction as he cycled down Ridge Road in Micklefield, near Leeds, away from Great North Road.

The Golf failed to stop at the scene - leaving Mr Shelton with fatal injuries - following the incident which happened at around 2pm on Monday (Apr 28) near to the premises of Ridge Road Energy.

The vehicle was later found abandoned and burnt out in the Potternewton area of Leeds. Two men arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving have since been bailed.

Mr Shelton’s wife Lucy, said: “Our John was a much loved dad, husband, son, brother, uncle, friend and colleague who was brought up in Little Hutton and settled in Astley, Greater Manchester.

“John had a warm heart and would always try and help family, friends and colleagues. He lived and breathed for our five-year-old son who was our IVF/ICSI miracle and we were making plans over the coming months to make memories with our son.

“John has been tragically taken from us following horrific circumstances of his death and life will never be the same again.

John Shelton | WYP

“He will be remembered as one of a kind and we will cherish our memories and they will live on as we navigate supporting our son with a life without his dad. We would ask that people please respect our privacy at this tragic time.”

Detective Inspector Paul Conroy of the Major Collision and Enquiry Team, said: “Our hearts go out to John’s family at what is a desperately sad time, and I want to reassure the public that we have multiple active enquiries ongoing into this incident.

“Two people have been arrested and released on bail, but we continue to strongly urge anyone who can assist our investigation into this hit and run collision to come forwards.

“Information and footage from the public is always vital in these enquiries and I want to thank those who have spoken with us so far.”