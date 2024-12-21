A ‘devoted’ football fan died after he was hit by a car while walking to see his team play in Yorkshire.

Jordan Hattersley’s family have paid tribute to the Sheffield United fan after he was hit by a car in Sheffield city centre on November 29.

The 36-year-old, who lived in Treeton, had been walking to the Bramall Lane with his father and two younger siblings to watch Sheffield United play Sunderland when the collision occurred.

A red Lexus was travelling on Suffolk Road in the direction of Queens Road when it hit Jordan. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries but died earlier this month.

His father, Richard Hattersley, said he was truly grateful to the other match goers who stopped to help and support the family at the scene.

“Jordan was devoted to Sheffield United. It was his main outlet after his family. He was following his passion, and at the matches he was an inspiration and role model to his brother and sister. We are all devastated by his loss,” he said.

Jordan, who grew up in Sheffield before moving to Rotherham, was brought up a Blade and held a season ticket since a young age, police said.

He worked as a computer engineer for Kerridge Commercial Systems in Tankersley, having joined the company eighteen years ago as a call handler under its previous name, MAM Software, and worked his way up through the organisation.

He had been together with his wife Kirsty for 13 years before they got married earlier this year.

Kirsty said she had been with Jordan for the whole of her adult life. They had a little boy, had bought and renovated a new home together and so it seemed time to take the next logical step and get married.

They were joined by 50 close friends and members of their family at their wedding ceremony in Cyprus in June.

“We thought we had time. We should have had time. We were at the height of our relationship, on cloud nine and just high on life and it’s all been ripped away in a split second,” said Kirsty.

She added their six-year-old son Freddie needs extra support after the death of his father - an “all-round good person” who took an active role in caring for him.

But she said he has given the best Christmas present possible to some families by donating his organs.

“He’s given the gift of life this Christmas,” Kirsty said.

She also thanked to staff at Northern General Hospital who tried to save Jordan and looked after the family during their tough time.

“You bought us precious time with Jordan and a chance to say our goodbyes and, for that, me and his family will be eternally grateful,” she said.