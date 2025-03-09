Jordan Hogg: Teenager charged with murder over death of 28-year-old man in Yorkshire
Cleveland Police were called to a reported stabbing on Fonteyn Court in Hemlington in the early hours of February 28.
The force arrested a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old in connection with the death of 28-year-old Jordan Hogg.
Three men, aged 17, 27 and 43, have been charged in connection with his murder and were remanded in custody until they appear at Teesside Crown Court on April 4.
A 28-year-old man was also arrested by law enforcement officers in France as he stepped off a ferry on March 5.
The 17-year-old is set to appear in Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday (Mar 10), while the 15-year-old has been released on bail.
Jordan’s family paid tribute to a ‘special man’ who was taken away ‘so cruelly’.
A statement, released via police, said: “We can’t put into words how deeply devastated our family and friends are, that Jordan has been so cruelly taken away from us.
“His absence has left a huge void in our hearts. Life just won’t be the same without him.
“Jordan was a funny, loving, special young man who lit up any room he walked into and was loved by everyone who knew him.
“We will keep his memory alive, ensuring he will never be forgotten.”
Police have asked that people “respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time” and also appealed for people to come forward with information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.