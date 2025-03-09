A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 28-year-old man who died after a stabbing in Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police were called to a reported stabbing on Fonteyn Court in Hemlington in the early hours of February 28.

The force arrested a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old in connection with the death of 28-year-old Jordan Hogg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three men, aged 17, 27 and 43, have been charged in connection with his murder and were remanded in custody until they appear at Teesside Crown Court on April 4.

A 28-year-old man was also arrested by law enforcement officers in France as he stepped off a ferry on March 5.

The 17-year-old is set to appear in Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Monday (Mar 10), while the 15-year-old has been released on bail.

Jordan’s family paid tribute to a ‘special man’ who was taken away ‘so cruelly’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement, released via police, said: “We can’t put into words how deeply devastated our family and friends are, that Jordan has been so cruelly taken away from us.

“His absence has left a huge void in our hearts. Life just won’t be the same without him.

Police have named the man who died as Jordan Hogg as his family pay tribute to the 28-year-old. | Cleveland Police

“Jordan was a funny, loving, special young man who lit up any room he walked into and was loved by everyone who knew him.

“We will keep his memory alive, ensuring he will never be forgotten.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have asked that people “respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time” and also appealed for people to come forward with information.