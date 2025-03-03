‘So cruelly taken away’: Two men questioned on suspicion of murder in Hemlington as ‘devastated’ family pay tribute to ‘special young man’
In the early hours of Friday morning (Feb 28), police received reports of a stabbing in Hemlington.
A 28-year-old man died following the incident on Fonteyn Court.
Cleveland Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) launched an investigation into the incident.
Initially, two men, aged 27 and 43, were arrested on suspicion of murder while another man, aged 38, and a 19-year-old woman were detained on suspicion of assisting an offender.
On Monday (Mar 3), Cleveland Police confirmed the two men, aged 27 and 43, were in police custody currently being questioned on suspicion of murder.
Police have named the man as 28-year-old Jordan Hogg.
His family have paid tribute to they “funny, loving, special young man”.
The family said: “We can’t put into words how deeply devastated our family and friends are, that Jordan has been so cruelly taken away from us.
“His absence has left a huge void in our hearts. Life just won’t be the same without him.
“Jordan was a funny, loving, special young man who lit up any room he walked into and was loved by everyone who knew him.
“We will keep his memory alive, ensuring he will never be forgotten.”
Police have asked that people “respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time”.