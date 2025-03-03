Two men are being questioned on suspicion of murder as the family of a man who died have paid tribute to the 28-year-old.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the early hours of Friday morning (Feb 28), police received reports of a stabbing in Hemlington.

A 28-year-old man died following the incident on Fonteyn Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleveland Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) launched an investigation into the incident.

Initially, two men, aged 27 and 43, were arrested on suspicion of murder while another man, aged 38, and a 19-year-old woman were detained on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police have named the man who died as Jordan Hogg as his family pay tribute to the 28-year-old. | Cleveland Police

On Monday (Mar 3), Cleveland Police confirmed the two men, aged 27 and 43, were in police custody currently being questioned on suspicion of murder.

Police have named the man as 28-year-old Jordan Hogg.

His family have paid tribute to they “funny, loving, special young man”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family said: “We can’t put into words how deeply devastated our family and friends are, that Jordan has been so cruelly taken away from us.

“His absence has left a huge void in our hearts. Life just won’t be the same without him.

“Jordan was a funny, loving, special young man who lit up any room he walked into and was loved by everyone who knew him.

“We will keep his memory alive, ensuring he will never be forgotten.”