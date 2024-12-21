An ‘innocuous’ incident in a bar led to the brutal murder of a 24-year-old by a ‘violent thug’ in Yorkshire.

Kamil Milczarczyk was found in Hull city centre with a single stab wound to his chest after the public reported there had been a ‘large altercation’ between a group of people on Princes Dock Street on March 24, 2023.

He was taken to hospital where, despite the best efforts of medical staff, the 24-year-old died.

A murder investigation launched and police began to trawl CCTV in an effort to discover what had led to Kamil being stabbed.

Detectives found Kamil hadn’t even been in the bar when the original incident happened, but a group of people returned to the city centre looking for revenge - one of them with a knife.

A total of 11 people have been jailed for their involvement in the incident, including Brandon Thompson.

The 22-year-old, of Clanthore in Hull, was jailed for life with a minimum of 23 years after being found guilty of murder at the end of a six-week trial.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Nicole Elliott, leading the investigation into Kamil’s murder, said: “An innocuous incident in a bar between two groups, that Kamil wasn’t even present at, sparked the chain of events that saw Brandon Thompson deliberately and knowingly armed with a knife and the other offenders heading into the city centre to seek them out, ending Kamil’s life and causing devastation to his family.

“Kamil was a young man with his whole future ahead of him. He was just enjoying a night out with his friends when he was viciously attacked in a senseless act and left fighting for his life as the group ran away and our enquiries swiftly commenced to identify and locate all of them involved.”

Searches

Police in the force control room monitored suspects movements after the horrific attack and traced members of the group entering a property on Grimston Street and vehicles leaving the location.

Two of the suspects were found and arrested at the property, while investigations continued throughout the night and into the following day.

Cordons were put in place around Princes Dock Street and Queen’s Gardens whilst officers gathered and reviewed hours of CCTV footage in and around the area.

The underwater team also carried out searches, and found a knife, while officers also carried out house to house enquiries and forensic examinations.

As a result, the outstanding suspects were all identified and arrested in the days that followed the attack.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicole Elliott said: “The underwater search unit conducted a thorough search of the water surrounding Princes Quay and recovered a metallic aqua blue knife.

“After reviewing CCTV footage, Brandon Thompson was identified as carrying this weapon in his hand during the attack and discarding of it into the water at Princes Quay afterwards to dispose of the evidence.

“Whilst no sentence can bring Kamil back, I am pleased Brandon Thompson has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 23-year behind bars, and unable to harm anyone else.

“I would like to thank Kamil’s family for their patience and dignity throughout the criminal justice process.

“I would also like to thank all my colleagues who were involved in this investigation, in particular the Major Crime Team, for their dedication and hard work in building a strong case against Thompson and others, with assistance from colleagues forcewide and the Crown Prosecution Service.

“Reducing knife crime remains a priority for Humberside Police and I hope this case serves as a strong warning to anyone who carries a knife. The consequences are devastating and can not only result in serious harm, but in this case, taking someone’s life.

“We are committed to doing all we can to prosecute those who carry bladed weapons and use them against others to prevent other families having to suffer the tragic loss of a loved one.”

Family statement

A statement from Kamil’s family following the sentencing said: “Since that horrible moment in March last year, our world shattered, and our lives completely changed forever.

“We miss Kamil incredibly and cannot remember a day where our hearts have not ached as we have continued to try and navigate a life without him. His joy for life was contagious, and he always brought fun, smiles and laughter to every occasion.

“We never thought we would have to say goodbye to Kamil this way. No sentence will bring Kamil back and no verdict will ever give a sense of justice being served. We will never forget Kamil or what Thompson did to take an amazing person away from us.”

Sentences

Thompson was also sentenced to three-years for violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon to run concurrently.

Alongside Thompson, 10 other men also entered guilty pleas to violent disorder at an earlier hearing and returned to Hull Crown Court today for sentencing:

Tyler Ridley, 18, of Lisset Grove, Hull was sentenced to 22 months in prison, however due to serving this time in custody on remand, he was due to be released.

Corey Burrows, 19, of 1st Avenue, Hull was sentenced to two years in prison, however due to serving this time in custody on remand, he was due to be released.

Harry Price, 18, of Skelton Avenue, Hull was handed a two-year suspended sentence and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Henri Hairsine, 23, of Milldane, Hull was given a two-year suspended sentence and 150 hours of unpaid work.

