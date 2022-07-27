Keita Mullen: Husband of mother killed in Yorkshire hit and run pays tribute to 'best friend for more than half my life'

Keita Mullen died in the early hours of Sunday as she crossed the road and a 33-year-old woman she was with was injured.

The two were hit by a Nissan Juke which did not stop at the scene. A 49-year-old woman has been arrested but released under investigation.

Keita Mullen

Mrs Mullen and her husband Tom were parents to a 10-year-old son, five-year-old daughter and a four-month-old baby boy.

Mr Mullen, a former Worksop Town footballer and Scotland Under 19 international, shared a number of photographs from their life together, including their wedding day, family holidays and pictures taken when they were teenagers. They lived in Worksop, and Keita ran her own business supplying balloons for parties and events.

Mr Mullen said: "Literally my best friend for more than half my life, nothing will ever be the same without you! Beautiful inside and out, so immensely talented and the best mummy in the world! I promise you I’ll take care of our babies, raise them exactly how you wanted and make sure they never forget just how special you are. We all love and miss you so much Keits. Forever ever."

South Yorkshire Police said: "Our Roads Policing Team are continuing to appeal for information and any dashcam footage that could help with the investigation. The vehicle involved, which officers believe was a Nissan Juke, was travelling along High Street towards the Great North Road.