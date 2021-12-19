Ryan Roberts, 25, was caught on camera telling an officer driving one of the vans he was going to “go bang”.

The jury heard Roberts took a leading role in the disorder over several hours and were shown a compilation of his offending lasting 34 minutes.

Footage, made up of CCTV, mobile phone footage and officers body worn video, showed Roberts climbing on the roof of the Bridewell Police Station and leading offensive chants about police.

The police van on fire during the protest

Roberts, of no fixed address, was then captured throwing missiles at police officers, kicking their shields and striking one with his hand before attacking the Bridewell.

He was later filmed on multiple occasions attempting to start a fire under the wheel arch of a police van with an officer inside telling him it was going to explode.

Roberts was then filmed repeatedly hitting an officer with a police baton before damaging three police vehicles, one of which he tries to roll over with others before starting a fire inside.

The court was shown footage of Roberts holding a piece of burning cardboard under a police van, with seven officers were inside, as it reversed.

Ryan Roberts

Other video clips showing Roberts moving a bin alongside a police car before setting it alight and throwing items, including large metal fences, at police lines were played to jurors.

Roberts was convicted of five offences, riot, attempted arson with intent to endanger life, attempted arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered and two counts of arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered, following a four day trial at Bristol Crown Court.

Judge James Patrick said Roberts was “actively involved in attacking the police”, played a “leading role” in trying to smash into Bridewell Police Station and “used the uncontrollable weapon of fire”.

Extracts from victim impact statements written by officers were read out at today’s hearing.

One said: “I was sat in a van and heard over the radio that my van was on fire. I sat in that van, unable to move it as the tyres had been let down, unable to see out of the driver’s side as the window had been sprayed over and the wing mirror smashed off…I wondered how I could get out the van with the doors bolted closed, in my heavy bulky uniform. I thought I must take the van keys with me, as I could smell burning and the van started to fill with smoke.”

Another extract said: “I came to the conclusion that it was better to sit in a burning van. To hope that my overalls would protect me from some of the flames…I actually sat in my van and had to decide whether I would rather be dragged into a crowd alone and seriously assaulted or sit there and potentially burn. That is not a decision I would wish anyone else to have to take.”

Detective Superintendent James Riccio, the senior investigating officer, said: “Ryan Roberts’ behaviour was appalling and it’s clear his actions escalated the level of violence directed at officers that night.

“Not only did he repeatedly target officers by hitting and kicking them and throwing large objects at them, but he attempted to set fire to vehicles with officers inside, leaving some to contemplate whether it was better to stay inside a burning van or risk getting out into a hostile crowd. This was a terrible decision for them to make.

“These are officers who come to work every day to serve and protect the public. Their victim impact statements are powerful and show the physical and psychological impact the terrible events of that night have had on them.

“The investigation into the riot continues unabated and I know the team are committed to identifying all those involved and examining every piece of evidence, to ensure justice is served.

“Ryan Roberts played a leading role in one of the most shameful nights in Bristol’s recent history.

“He denied all the offences and blamed police for his actions but the footage we found of his involvement in the riot spoke for itself.

“Not only did he repeatedly target officers physically, hitting and kicking them and throwing large objects at them, but he attempted to set fire to vehicles with officers inside.

“The most horrifying aspect of this offending is that he wasn’t simply trying to burn the vehicles, he was knowingly endangering officers’ lives and the lives of others in the area.

“These are officers who come to work every day to protect the public, they should never be assaulted and should never have to face threats or attempts on their lives.

“The investigation team deserve great credit for their efforts so far in holding those involved to account for their actions and I know they won’t stop until every person identified is spoken to and every bit of evidence is assessed and if appropriate, put before the courts.”