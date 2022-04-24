Killamarsh murders: Trial date set for Damien Bendall accused of killing woman and three children at Sheffield sleepover

A 32-year-old man accused of murdering a mother and three children has appeared before a Crown Court judge for a pre-trial hearing.

By Press Association
Sunday, 24th April 2022, 7:48 am

Damien Bendall is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and is accused of unlawfully killing her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11, who was at the family's home for a sleepover.

The charges were brought after four bodies were discovered at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, on September 19 last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Bendall was remanded in custody at Derby Crown Court on Friday after being told his trial would now start on May 9, not May 4 as previously planned.

Terri Harris with her children Lacey and John Paul

Read More

Read More
Police issue urgent update amid reports of cats 'being shot' in West Yorkshire

He was not required to enter any pleas to the charges during his appearance before Judge Nirmal Shant QC.

The murder charges allege Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, unlawfully killed all four victims on a day between Friday September 17 and Monday September 20.