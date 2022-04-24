Killamarsh murders: Trial date set for Damien Bendall accused of killing woman and three children at Sheffield sleepover

Damien Bendall is alleged to have raped and murdered 11-year-old Lacey Bennett, and is accused of unlawfully killing her brother John Paul Bennett, 13, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11, who was at the family's home for a sleepover.
The charges were brought after four bodies were discovered at a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, on September 19 last year.
Bendall was remanded in custody at Derby Crown Court on Friday after being told his trial would now start on May 9, not May 4 as previously planned.
He was not required to enter any pleas to the charges during his appearance before Judge Nirmal Shant QC.
The murder charges allege Bendall, of Chandos Crescent, unlawfully killed all four victims on a day between Friday September 17 and Monday September 20.