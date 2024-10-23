A 23-year-old who was beaten and stabbed to death in Bradford has been named by police as tributes pour in for the ‘kind-hearted and loyal man’.

Just before 10:30 pm on Monday (Oct 21), West Yorkshire Police was alerted by the ambulance service that a man was wounded and unconscious on Barlow Street, Bradford.

Luqman Ishfaq was beaten and stabbed before being taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

West Yorkshire Police launched a murder investigation.

During which police scenes remain in place on Back Heath Terrace, Upper Rushton Road, Barlow Street, Barkerend Road, Harewood Street and Gladstone Street on Wednesday (Oct 23).

Police have established the incident took place on Barkerend Road, Bradford, involving a VW Golf which was occupied by Mr Ishfaq.

Mr Ishfaq, along with three other occupants of the Golf then fled the car and were chased by a group of men - some of them were armed with weapons.

The family of Luqman Ishfaq have paid tribute to him, calling him a ‘kind-hearted and loyal man’.

They said: "Luqman was a much-loved son, brother and friend to so many.

“He was a kind-hearted and loyal man, and the pain we feel from this loss is immeasurable.

“As a family we are all truly devastated that he has been so cruelly taken from us.”

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry team said: “This is a serious and appalling crime in which Mr Ishfaq was chased and set upon by a group of males in the street.

Luqman Ishfaq was beaten and stabbed in Bradford. | West Yorkshire Police

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries including house to house, CCTV and forensics.

“Whilst the motive remains unclear we believe there had been some sort of dispute prior to this incident.

“There were a number of people in the area who witnessed this incident and who were involved.

“I would directly appeal to those who were involved in any part of the disorder to come forward to Police.

“His family are truly devastated by this and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“We are working with the local neighbourhood policing team and patrols have been stepped up in the area to provide reassurance.

“Violence has no place on our streets, and we will not hesitate to send a strong message to get the people involved charged and before the courts.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious last night in any of these areas is asked to contact police via 101 or use the Live Chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting crime reference 13240574802.