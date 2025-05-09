Police have issued an appeal after a Rottweiler-type dog pinned a Labrador to the ground and bit a man who intervened at a popular Yorkshire castle.

North Yorkshire Police said a man and a woman were walking their Labrador near the entrance to Knaresborough Castle on April 30 at around 10.30pm when the attack happened.

The force said a ‘very large Rottweiler-cross type dog’ rushed out of the grounds of the castle with a retractable lead dragging behind it.

The dog pinned the Labrador to the floor by its neck. As the owner of the Labrador tried to seperate the two, he was bitten on the hand.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “No lasting injury was thankfully caused to the Labrador dog or the man. However, the Labrador is now very nervous around the location and other dogs.

“Two men who appeared to be intoxicated appeared from the castle grounds and argued with each other who had control of the suspect dog at the time. They then led the dog back into the castle grounds without leaving any details with the victim.

Knaresborough Castle

“We’re particularly appealing for information about the identity of these two men and the dog. The men are described as being both approximately mid-late 50s in age, and roughly 5ft 10in tall. One of the men is described as having a grey goaty beard.”

