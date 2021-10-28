Leeds students boycott clubs as part of Girls Night In following spate of spiking reports

The Girls Night In movement, spearheaded by three University of Leeds students, asked clubbers to forego going out into the city centre.

Wednesday is traditionally one of the most popular nights for students to party in Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The National Police Chiefs’ Council revealed that there had been 198 confirmed reports of drink spiking in September and October across various parts of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, as well as 24 reports of some form of injection.

The Girls Night In movement, spearheaded by three University of Leeds students, asked clubbers to forego going out into the city centre. Photo: Getty

Clubs in Leeds, including Mint Warehouse and Pryzm, have increased their response to spiking amid the reports.

A safe-nightlife summit is planned for next month.

It will be led by West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin, her deputy Alison Lowe and Leeds MP Alex Sobel.

A man appeared in court charged with rape on Wednesday after a complaint from a woman who said her drink had been spiked.

Dale Garlick, 29, of Stalybridge, Greater Manchester, was remanded in custody to appear at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court on December 1, a spokeswoman for Tameside Magistrates' Court said.

Greater Manchester Police said the force received a report in September from a woman who said that at some time during a night out in Stalybridge days earlier her drink had been spiked and she had been raped.

Meanwhile, detectives are investigating six reports of women being injected while on nights out in Brighton during the past week.