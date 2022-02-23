Lollipop lady hit by car outside school as headteacher warns 'it will be a child someday'

The lollipop lady was hit by a car outside Wibsey Primary School in Bradford on Friday morning

Nigel Cooper, headteacher of Wibsey Primary School, said “we are lucky there hasn't been a death” as a number of parents think the rules of the road “don’t or shouldn’t apply”.

He said the crossing guard did not suffer any serious injuries, after the collision outside the school in Bradford on Friday morning, but West Yorkshire Police were called and the driver will be prosecuted.

In a letter to parents, he said: “This lady works to keep your children safe day in, day out. Thankfully no serious damage was done.

“I do not know how many times I must say on this subject that basic road safety is your responsibility as adults, parents, carers and a very small minority are putting lives in danger.”

He said members of staff have been abused by drivers outside the school gates, while traffic wardens and police officers have received “extreme verbal abuse”.

Mr Cooper said: “We can only rely on the common sense of our community beyond the school gates to do the right thing.

“I can’t say bluntly enough - it will be a child someday and it will be too late to be sorry.”

He added: “To the minority who think the rules don’t or shouldn't apply, this morning’s driver will be prosecuted.

“We are lucky there hasn't been a death and it will be on your heads if anything does happen in the future.”