Lorry driver, 41, killed in M18 collision in South Yorkshire named as inquest opens

Sergej Mesevra was killed on July 25 when three articulated lorries, two cars and a Transit van collided on the approach to Junction 2 northbound for Wadworth, near Doncaster.

His inquest has now been listed for opening at Doncaster Coroner's Court with a full hearing to be held at a later date.

South Yorkshire Police said: "The driver of one lorry, a 41-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

M18

"Four drivers in the other vehicles suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital and their conditions are not considered life threatening.

"Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the lorry driving immediately prior to the incident to get in touch, particularly if you have dashcam footage.

"If you have information that could help, please contact police using live chat, our online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 601 of 25 July 2022. If you have dashcam footage, please email this to [email protected] and quote the incident number in the email subject.