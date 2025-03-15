Luqman Ishfaq: Police launch fresh appeal as beaten and stabbed Bradford murder victim remembered on 24th birthday
Just before 10:30 pm on Monday (Oct 21), West Yorkshire Police was alerted by the ambulance service that a man was wounded and unconscious on Barlow Street, Bradford.
Luqman Ishfaq was beaten and stabbed before being taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Saturday (Mar 15), would have been Luqman’s 24th birthday.
In November 2024, police established the incident took place on Barkerend Road, Bradford, involving a VW Golf which was occupied by Mr Ishfaq.
Mr Ishfaq, along with three other occupants of the Golf then fled the car and were chased by a group of men - some of them were armed with weapons, according to West Yorkshire Police.
19 people have been arrested in connection with the murder investigation in total.
16 for murder and three for violent disorder.
All have been bailed pending further enquiries.
West Yorkshire Police has stated s large scale investigation continues to be carried out by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.
This includesCCTV trawls, downloading mobile phone data, witness statements and house to house.
Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry team said:“Extensive enquiries have been made into this serious and appalling crime in which Mr Ishfaq was chased and set upon by a group of males in the street.
“19 people have been arrested and we will continue to investigate and pursue every line of enquiry until we get justice for him.
“Luqman was cruelly taken away from his family, today they should have been celebrating his 24th birthday. We are continuing to support his family at this time.
“There were a lot of people in the area at the time who witnessed the incident and who were involved. I would urge them to speak to us. Any information however small, may be key to getting justice for Luqman and his family.
“Violence like this has no place on our street, and we will continue to investigate and get people involved charged and through the courts.”