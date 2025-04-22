Luqman Ishfaq murder: Crimestoppers offer £20,000 for information about brutal murder in Bradford
Luqman Ishfaq, was sat in a black VW Golf outside Barkerend Fisheries on Barkerend Road in Bradford on October 21, 2024, when the vehicle was rammed by suspects in 4x4s.
A group of around 15 to 20 people got out, armed with weapons and knives, and chased 23-year-old Luqman onto Barlow Street where he was fatally attacked.
West Yorkshire Police was alerted by the ambulance service that a man was wounded and unconscious after being beaten and stabbed. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The suspects fled the scene in the vehicles involved and later caused further damage at an address on Upper Rushton Road before abandoning the cars in the Attock Park area of Bradford.
A total of 19 people have been arrested in connection with the murder investigation; 16 for murder and three for violent disorder. All have been bailed pending further enquiries.
A large scale investigation continues to be carried out by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, which includes trawling CCTV, downloading mobile phone data, getting witness statements and going house to house.
Crimestoppers says the “shocking” and “harrowing” incident has left the community “in mourning and searching for answers”.
The charity has offered £20,000 for information that leads to the identification and conviction of those responsible for his murder. It will only be payable for information passed directly to Crimestoppers and not the police.
Gemma Gibbs, Crimestoppers Regional Manager for Yorkshire & Humberside, said: “Luqman’s life was tragically taken from him in a brutal display of violence. Today marks six months from the day of the murder. Crimestoppers is determined to help bring justice for Luqman and his loved ones.
“We're appealing to anyone who may have information regarding this incident to come forward."Crimestoppers is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year and we cannot and will not trace your call or track your IP address.
“No one will ever know you contacted us. You may think your information is insignificant - however, it could make all the difference."
To pass on information to Crimestoppers anonymously, call 0800 555 111.