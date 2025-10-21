Luqman Ishfaq murder: Detectives renew appeal one year after man stabbed to death

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 21st Oct 2025, 20:40 BST
Detectives have renewed their appeal one year after Luqman Ishfaq was beaten and stabbed to death in Bradford.

Just before 10:30 pm on October 21, 2024, West Yorkshire Police was alerted by the ambulance service that a man was wounded and unconscious on Barlow Street, Bradford.

Most Popular

Luqman Ishfaq was beaten and stabbed before being taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

19 people have been arrested in connection with the murder investigation in total.

16 were arrested on suspicion of murder and three for violent disorder.

All were bailed pending further enquiries.

Luqman Ishfaq.placeholder image
Luqman Ishfaq. | WYP

A year on from Luqman’s murder the investigating detectives said they remain committed to getting justice for his family

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry team said: “We remain committed to getting answers and justice for Luqman’s family. One year has passed since that fatal day, when he was chased and set up by a group of men on a Bradford Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Luqman’s family remain supported by specialist officers, and we continue to keep them updated on the case.

“Significant lines of enquiry remain ongoing in this investigation; 19 people remain on police bail.

“I am continuing to appeal to the local community who witnessed the incident and have information that could help. Allegiances might have changed and however small that information is, may be key in getting justice for Luqman and his family.

“The terrible and reckless violence witnessed that day has no place in our communities. We will continue to investigate and get the people responsible before the courts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Anyone who has information that can help this investigation is asked to contact police via 101 or use the Live Chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting crime reference 13240574802

“Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”

Related topics:Ambulance servicemurderHospitalWest Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice