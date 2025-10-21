Luqman Ishfaq murder: Detectives renew appeal one year after man stabbed to death
Just before 10:30 pm on October 21, 2024, West Yorkshire Police was alerted by the ambulance service that a man was wounded and unconscious on Barlow Street, Bradford.
Luqman Ishfaq was beaten and stabbed before being taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
16 were arrested on suspicion of murder and three for violent disorder.
All were bailed pending further enquiries.
A year on from Luqman’s murder the investigating detectives said they remain committed to getting justice for his family
Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry team said: “We remain committed to getting answers and justice for Luqman’s family. One year has passed since that fatal day, when he was chased and set up by a group of men on a Bradford Street.
“Luqman’s family remain supported by specialist officers, and we continue to keep them updated on the case.
“Significant lines of enquiry remain ongoing in this investigation; 19 people remain on police bail.
“I am continuing to appeal to the local community who witnessed the incident and have information that could help. Allegiances might have changed and however small that information is, may be key in getting justice for Luqman and his family.
“The terrible and reckless violence witnessed that day has no place in our communities. We will continue to investigate and get the people responsible before the courts.
“Anyone who has information that can help this investigation is asked to contact police via 101 or use the Live Chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting crime reference 13240574802
“Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.”