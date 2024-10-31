Police have made two further arrests in connection with the murder of Luqman Ishfaq who was beaten and stabbed to death in Bradford.

Just before 10:30 pm on Monday (Oct 21), West Yorkshire Police was alerted by the ambulance service that a man was wounded and unconscious on Barlow Street, Bradford.

Luqman Ishfaq was beaten and stabbed before being taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

West Yorkshire Police launched a murder investigation.

During which police scenes remain in place on Back Heath Terrace, Upper Rushton Road, Barlow Street, Barkerend Road, Harewood Street and Gladstone Street on Wednesday (Oct 23).

Police have established the incident took place on Barkerend Road, Bradford, involving a VW Golf which was occupied by Mr Ishfaq.

Mr Ishfaq, along with three other occupants of the Golf then fled the car and were chased by a group of men - some of them were armed with weapons.

The family of Luqman Ishfaq have paid tribute to him, calling him a ‘kind-hearted and loyal man’.

On Wednesday (Oct 30), a 22-year-old man from Bradford was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains in custody at this time.

A 27-year-old man from Bradford arrested on Friday (Oct 25), who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Eight other men aged between 22 and 44 who had previously been arrested in connection with this ongoing investigation by West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) have been released on bail.

West Yorkshire Police released a statement appealing for more information.

They said: “Anyone with any information or footage which may assist this investigation is urged to contact HMET via 101, or by using the Live Chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat