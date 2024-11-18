An 18-year-old woman has been arrested and questioned over a crash which caused the M62 to be closed for hours on Saturday (Nov 16).

West Yorkshire Police said it was in pursuit of a stolen Toyota Corolla when the car crashed into a Peugeot 306 just before junction 24 of the M62 westbound shortly before 3pm.

The driver of the Peugeot was taken to hospital - where she remains - with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

The force said at the weekend it had arrested four women in connection with the incident.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police today (Nov 18) said: “A pursuit had previously been authorised after the driver of the Toyota failed to stop for police on the M621 as they travelled towards the M62 at Birstall.

“An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop for the police and theft of a motor vehicle. She has been interviewed and released under investigation.

“Three other females, aged 17, 17 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and have been released on bail.

“The Toyota Corolla was reported stolen from New York Street, Leeds, on November 15.

“Police are keen to speak to anyone who has witnessed any part of this incident, including the vehicle theft in Leeds and the collision or the events leading up to it.”

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has been notified of the incident, which is standard procedure, the force added.