A man in his 50s has died following a crash in north Yorkshire where a Vauxhall Corsa collided with a tree off the A64.

Shortly after 3:30am on Wednesday (Jan 22), North Yorkshire Police responded to reports of a red Vauxhall Corsa which had left the A64 near Crambeck and collided with a tree.

The driver, the sole occupant of the car, a man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed the man’s family have been made aware.

A police vehicle had attempted to stop the car a short time before the collision, police stated.

The A64 currently remains closed in both directions to allow for collision investigation work to take place and this closure is expected to remain in place until rush hour today.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

In a statement they said: “Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12250012775.