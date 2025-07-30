An 81-year-old man has died after a serious crash on the A19, near Selby, prompting police to appeal for witnesses.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 3:30pm on Tuesday (Jul 29), police responded to reports of a serious crash, near Selby.

The incident occurred on the A19 at Chapel Haddesley and involved a silver Jaguar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the Jaguar was injured and taken to hospital via ambulance.

However, he died shortly after arriving.

The incident occurred at Chapel Haddesley

Police confirmed his next of kin was notified and supported by officers.

The road where the crash took place was closed to allow emergency services to work safely at the scene.

The road reopened just before 10pm, on the same day.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you to the public who stopped to try and help the driver, and for all who came forward as witnesses.

“If you witnessed the incident, and are yet to contact us, please email [email protected] or call 101 and ask for Mike Halstead.