Man, 81, dies after serious A19 crash near Selby - police appeal for witnesses to come forward
At 3:30pm on Tuesday (Jul 29), police responded to reports of a serious crash, near Selby.
The incident occurred on the A19 at Chapel Haddesley and involved a silver Jaguar.
The driver of the Jaguar was injured and taken to hospital via ambulance.
However, he died shortly after arriving.
Police confirmed his next of kin was notified and supported by officers.
The road where the crash took place was closed to allow emergency services to work safely at the scene.
The road reopened just before 10pm, on the same day.
Police continue to appeal for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Thank you to the public who stopped to try and help the driver, and for all who came forward as witnesses.
“If you witnessed the incident, and are yet to contact us, please email [email protected] or call 101 and ask for Mike Halstead.
“Please quote reference 12250140655 when providing details.”