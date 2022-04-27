John and Beverley Taylor

David Taylor, 35, was charged with the murders of John and Beverley Taylor, both 66, after they were found dead at their home in Regent Crescent, Skipton on December 21.

He is now undergoing a psychiatric assessment and a final report is due to be published in the coming weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Bradford Crown Court yesterday, Taylor’s barrister Sean Smith said the report is expected to show that the defence of diminished responsibility is “available to the defendant”.

Mr Smith said he had been struggling to arrange a meeting with his client – who is being held at Rampton Secure Hospital – but he is expected to enter the “appropriate pleas based on the psychiatric evidence that we have received”.

Jonathan Sandiford QC, who represents the Crown Prosecution Service, told the court that the psychiatric assessment is “likely” to support a defence of diminished responsibility.

“At the moment there is a wealth of historical medical evidence to show that this defendant has suffered from severe paranoid schizophrenia over a significant period of time,” he said.

Judge Richard Mansell, Recorder of Bradford, said he would contact Rampton Secure Hospital to help Taylor secure a pre-trial meeting with his defence team.