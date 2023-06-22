A man and a teenage boy have been arrested in connection with an investigation into the theft of a motorbike outside a Morrisons in Yorkshire.

It happened outside the Morrisons store in Otley Road, Guiseley, on Monday, June 19 when four males, all wearing helmets, broke the chain on the motorbike, stole it and left the scene.

A security guard was also threatened during the incident as he tried to film the theft.

The victim said the incident has affected his mental health during an already difficult period of his life but has thanked people for their support.

“My mental health is suffering,” he said. “Support has been great. I'd like to thank the people who filmed it. Brian, the security guard who tried to stop them and got threatened with a brick for his troubles.

“Wharfedale bikers who were straight out looking for the bike. Bikers all over from all walks of life who have offered their support.

“[I’d also like to thank] Joe public that have tried to help track down these scrotes, the police who, despite not having the budget and resources, are doing their best to get the bike and the thieves off the streets and Andy's Man Club for men's mental health support.”

A man, aged 22, and a teenager, aged 14, have been arrested. They remain in police custody.

The registration number of the Yamaha TX250 Serow.

The stolen motorbike was a distinguishing black and white Yamaha XT250 Serow, registration PF62XHH.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Four males, all wearing helmets, had arrived at the scene on two motorbikes; they broke the chain on a motorbike, which had been parked outside the store, before stealing it and leaving the scene.

“The incident was witnessed by several members of the public, and the suspects threatened a security guard who filmed the incident.

“The stolen bike is believed to have been seen on CCTV in the Seacroft area at about 9.30pm on Monday night, and enquiries are ongoing to locate the bike and to identify the thieves.”