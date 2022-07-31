Man and woman seriously injured after being attacked in their home in York in the early hours

A couple have been left seriously injured after a man attacked them in their home in York in the early hours of this morning.

By Grace Newton
Sunday, 31st July 2022, 1:52 pm
North Yorkshire Police said: "We are appealing for information and witnesses after a man and woman were seriously injured in an assault at their home in Rosemary Court, York.

"Around 4.41am today (31 July), police and the ambulance service attended the address near Foss Islands Road, where a man and woman were taken to hospital by ambulance and remain in a serious condition.

Rosemary Court

"The suspect is described as a small white man in his early 20s and of a slim build with short brown hair styled to the side.

"Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anyone in the area around the time of the incident or anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam footage or any other information which could help the investigation.

"Officers believe this is an isolated incident.

"If you can help with any information, please call 101 quoting ref: 12220134138."