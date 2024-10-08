A man has been arrested after he led police on a 100mph car chase through York before crashing into a barrier

On Monday evening (Oct 7), North Yorkshire Police responded to reports of a car being “driven in suspicious circumstances” in the Acomb area.

As one of the patrol cars travelled along Holgate Road, at about 11.10pm, a Vauxhall Insignia came towards them at high speed, and headed into the city.

Officers signalled for the car to stop, but when it failed to do so the police pursued it dow Tadcaster Road.

As the car approached Askham Bar it crashed into a pedestrian barrier, damaging traffic signs and railings. | North Yorkshire Police

During the car chase the Vauxhall hit speeds of more than 100mph and drove on the wrong side of traffic islands and pedestrian refuges.

As the car approached Askham Bar it crashed into a pedestrian barrier, damaging traffic signs and railings, and finally came to a stop.

The driver then attempted to flee the scene on foot, but was chased down and detained by officers.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.