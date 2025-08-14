Man arrested as murder probe launched after woman found dead in Calderdale street
At around 1:33pm on Wednesday (Aug 13), police were called by the ambulance service after reports a woman was found unconscious with serious head injuries.
The woman, 36, was found on Keighley Road, Illingworth and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Following enquiries police arrested a 40-year-old man from an address in Halifax.
He continues to be questioned on suspicion of murder.
DCI Tom Levitt of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who is leading the Calderdale CID investigation into the case, said: ”We continue to hold a man in custody on suspicion of murder as enquiries continue into this very serious offence.
“Clearly any such incident will cause shock in communities and officers from the Valley NPT are conducting reassurance patrols in the area today and speaking with community partners.
“I can advise officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the case, and we continue to support the victim’s relatives.
“Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101 or online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing police crime number 13250463152 .
“Information can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”