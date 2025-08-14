Man arrested as murder probe launched after woman found dead in Calderdale street

A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a Calderdale street, prompting a murder investigation.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At around 1:33pm on Wednesday (Aug 13), police were called by the ambulance service after reports a woman was found unconscious with serious head injuries.

The woman, 36, was found on Keighley Road, Illingworth and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have taped off part of Keighley Road in Illingworth

Following enquiries police arrested a 40-year-old man from an address in Halifax.

He continues to be questioned on suspicion of murder.

DCI Tom Levitt of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, who is leading the Calderdale CID investigation into the case, said: ”We continue to hold a man in custody on suspicion of murder as enquiries continue into this very serious offence.

“Clearly any such incident will cause shock in communities and officers from the Valley NPT are conducting reassurance patrols in the area today and speaking with community partners.

“I can advise officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the case, and we continue to support the victim’s relatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone who has any information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact Calderdale CID on 101 or online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat referencing police crime number 13250463152 .