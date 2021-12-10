The man, who was driving a black Toyota MR2, was travelling along Hanover Street towards the Moore Street roundabout, when it left the road and crashed into the subway at the junction with Headford Street.

The man, who is from Sheffield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said: "His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this time."

The subway in Hanover Way

A 30-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on of causing death by dangerous driving. He was driving in another vehicle at the time of the crash, and had left the scene.

South Yorkshire Police added: "Enquiries are ongoing and he remains in police custody at this time.

"Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage which may have caught the moments before or after the Toyota left the road to come forward.

"Anyone with information which could assist with our enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 853 of December 9."