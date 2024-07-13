Man dies after e-scooter crash in Harehills in Leeds, police confirm

Ruby Kitchen
By Ruby Kitchen

Specialist Reporter

Published 13th Jul 2024, 17:18 BST
A man has died nearly a week after he was seriously injured in an e-scooter crash in Leeds, police have confirmed.

Kevin Bishop, aged 44, passed away earlier today (Saturday). He suffered serious injuries when the e-scooter crashed in Harehills last Sunday night.

West Yorkshire Police has now re-issued an appeal for witnesses. The incident happened at 6.05pm on July 7, they said. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET).

A police spokesman said: "Mr Bishop passed away earlier today from injuries sustained in the collision.

"Anyone who saw the incident, has footage of it or any information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact MCET on 101 referencing police number 13240366458."

