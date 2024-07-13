Man dies after e-scooter crash in Harehills in Leeds, police confirm
Kevin Bishop, aged 44, passed away earlier today (Saturday). He suffered serious injuries when the e-scooter crashed in Harehills last Sunday night.
West Yorkshire Police has now re-issued an appeal for witnesses. The incident happened at 6.05pm on July 7, they said. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET).
A police spokesman said: "Mr Bishop passed away earlier today from injuries sustained in the collision.
"Anyone who saw the incident, has footage of it or any information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact MCET on 101 referencing police number 13240366458."