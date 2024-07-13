A man has died nearly a week after he was seriously injured in an e-scooter crash in Leeds, police have confirmed.

Kevin Bishop, aged 44, passed away earlier today (Saturday). He suffered serious injuries when the e-scooter crashed in Harehills last Sunday night.

West Yorkshire Police has now re-issued an appeal for witnesses. The incident happened at 6.05pm on July 7, they said. Any witnesses are asked to contact the Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET).

A police spokesman said: "Mr Bishop passed away earlier today from injuries sustained in the collision.