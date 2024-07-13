Tributes paid to Huddersfield's Chad Matheson as he dies nearly a week after Shepley crash

Tributes have been paid to a young Huddersfield man who has died in hospital after a serious crash in Shepley last weekend.

He has been named as Chad Matheson, aged 21. He died in hospital yesterday (Friday), police have confirmed.

As investigations continue his devastated parents have issued a heartfelt tribute to their "loving, caring" son.

“Our Chad had a heart of gold," said his mother and father.

"His family and friends were everything to him. He was so loving, caring, and honest but a little crazy and this made him unique.

“Our family is devastated at his passing; however we remain strong, and his memories are keeping us going.”

The crash happened shortly after 9.30pm last Saturday night. Police were called to reports of a black Mercedes A180 on its roof after hitting a stone wall outside The Sovereign pub.

Mr Matheson, driving, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since died.