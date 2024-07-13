Tributes paid to Huddersfield's Chad Matheson as he dies nearly a week after Shepley crash
He has been named as Chad Matheson, aged 21. He died in hospital yesterday (Friday), police have confirmed.
As investigations continue his devastated parents have issued a heartfelt tribute to their "loving, caring" son.
“Our Chad had a heart of gold," said his mother and father.
"His family and friends were everything to him. He was so loving, caring, and honest but a little crazy and this made him unique.
“Our family is devastated at his passing; however we remain strong, and his memories are keeping us going.”
The crash happened shortly after 9.30pm last Saturday night. Police were called to reports of a black Mercedes A180 on its roof after hitting a stone wall outside The Sovereign pub.
Mr Matheson, driving, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since died.
Police said investigations are ongoing and any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team.