A man was found hiding under a bush after police managed to foil a plan to steal an ATM in Yorkshire, a force has said.

North Yorkshire Police was called to a car park in Applegarth in Northallerton following reports of several vehicles acting suspiciously.

The member of public who contacted police reported hearing smashing and a lot of noise, as well as seeing a telehandler a tree felling tipper Ford, and two Volvos.

By the time officers made it to the scene at around 10.45pm on February 21 the two Volvos, one red and one blue and black, had driven away but the telehandler and tipper truck were left running.

The two Volvos were later found abandoned nearby, while police said they arrested a 34-year-old man who was found hiding in a bush nearby.

A statement from the force said: “Several items that would be associated with crime were found inside the telehandler and tipper truck. All vehicles have since being forensically recovered.

“A 34-year-old man was found hiding under a bush. He was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle, going equipped and dangerous driving. He has since been released on bail as enquiries continue.

“We are now asking anyone with private CCTV or doorbell cameras to review their footage and get in touch if they have captured any suspicious people or the vehicles on camera.”