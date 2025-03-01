Man in his 20s dies in crash involving car and HGV on M621 near Leeds and four arrested as road closures cause delays
Shortly after 12:30am on Saturday (Mar 1), a crash occurred that involved a red HGV and a silver Mercedes car on the M62.
The crash occurred anticlockwise between J1 for Holbeck and J27 for the M62.
A passenger in the Mercedes, a man in his 20s, died at the scene.
Three other occupants of the car were taken to hospital with injuries which are not understood to be life-threatening.
The driver of the HGV was not injured, West Yorkshire Police reported.
Four people have been arrested as police continue to make enquiries into the circumstances of the crash.
Police are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
In a statement West Yorkshire Police said: “Anyone who witnessed the collision itself or the events leading up to the collision are urged to make contact with the police. Motorists with dashcams fitted who were in the vicinity are also asked to check to see whether they captured any relevant footage.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 61 of 1 March.”
National Highways confirmed the road reopened at 12:30pm, however approximately ten minute delays remain on the approach to the accident area.