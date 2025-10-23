Man injured in pub attack dies in hospital as suspect charged with murder

A man who was seriously injured in an attack at a pub in Wakefield has died, police said.

Tony Powles, 62, died in hospital on Wednesday, October 22.

It follows an altercation at the Red Lion Pub on Batley Road on Thursday, October 9 in which Mr Powles suffered serious injuries.

Harry Mannion, 27, of Springfield Grange, Wakefield, had been charged with S20 GBH in connection with the incident.

He has now been further arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Tony Powles family have released the following tribute: “Tony was a much-loved Partner, Dad, Grandad, Father-in-Law, Brother, Uncle and friend. He is known as 'Dad' by many, respected by most and loved by all who knew him.

“It breaks our hearts that you are no longer here to see our milestones, share our memories and forever moments. It is devastating you can no longer live when you had so much to give and live for.

“We shed tears for our loss whilst we yearn for just one more hug, one more 'see you tomorrow' or one more 'I love you'

“We love you with all our hearts, you will be sorely missed. You leave a massive hole in all our lives but alas we will not say goodbye, we will say see you later- until we meet again.

“We would ask for privacy at this difficult time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Dan Bates of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “Specially trained officers are supporting Tony’s family at this difficult time.

“We have now launched a murder investigation and have further arrested Mannion on suspicion of murder.