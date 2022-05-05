Nigel Hallam, of Tudor Way, Barnsley, subjected his victim to a torrent of abuse and controlling behaviour - and at one point even violently kicked her down a set of stairs.

Hallam, 52, led a campaign of phsyical and psychological abuse against the woman in 2020 and 2021, using coerciv and manipulaive behaviour to make her life a misery. He was eventally arrested by police on January 11, 2022 and charged with a number of domestic abuse offences.

At a trial at Sheffield Crown Court earlier this year, a jury found him guilty of controlling or coercive behaviour and assault by beating.

Nigel Hallam was jailed for 14 months

At the same court on April 26, he was jailed for 14 months and handed a six-year restraining order.

T/Sergeant Samuel Mitchell, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “I am pleased that Hallam has been handed the immediate custodial sentence he rightly deserves.

“His cruel and callous actions caused his victim to suffer over two years, and he showed no empathy.

“I would like to thank the victim for her bravery coming forward and reporting what happened. Whilst the sentence can never undo Hallam’s atrocious actions, I hope it can help provide his victim with the first steps towards healing. It is thanks to her that a dangerous individual is now behind bars where he belongs.”

He added: “If you or a loved one has been affected by domestic abuse, please know that it is not your fault. It is the offender who is to blame.

“Please know that we are here, we will listen to you and we will do all we can to support you, and bring offenders to justice.