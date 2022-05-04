Yorkshire doctor accused of dangerous driving in Porsche while suffering epileptic seizure has case dismissed by court

Mark Christopher Brian Noble, 71, faced the charge in relation to an incident on West Street in Scarborough in April 2021.

Dr Noble's defence team claimed that he had suffered an epileptic seizure while driving the vehicle, and medical evidence of his condition was requested.

Today his case was concluded at York Crown Court after the Crown Prosecution Service offered no evidence against him.

The incident occurred on West Street in Scarborough

He had pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Dr Noble is believed to have worked at Scarborough Hospital but York and Scarborough Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust confirmed that he is no longer an employee.