Man jailed and disqualified from driving after death of 26-year-old motorcyclist

A man has been jailed and disqualified from driving for causing death by careless driving after a 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash between Newton le Willows and Bedale in July 2022.

At approximately 2.30pm on Sunday 10 July 2022, emergency services were called to the junction of the A684 and Sinks Lane following reports of a collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

Cameron Guy Ward, 30, driving his brown-coloured Ford Fiesta, emerged from Sinks Lane onto the A684 and collided with Gregory Newcombe’s Harley-Davidson.

The impact ejected Gregory from his motorcycle, causing him to strike the car's roof before landing on the ground nearby.

Cameron Guy Ward (pictured above), 30, of Oak Drive, in Sowerby, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to the charges of causing death by careless driving, driving without insurance, and perverting the course of justice

Minutes after the collision, Ward used his mobile phone to contact an insurance provider, succeeding in securing a one-day policy.

His intention was to create the impression that he had been insured at the time of the crash.

Paramedics attended, but Gregory was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness driving behind Ward confirmed that, as she approached the junction, she looked to her right and saw the motorcycle approaching before the Fiesta pulled out onto the main road.

Pictured above: Gregory Newcombe’s Harley-Davidson and his crash helmet at the scene of the collision.

She witnessed the collision and described the motorcycle hitting the Fiesta, with the rider being thrown ‘high into the air’.

Forensic Collision Investigators provided evidence that contradicted Ward's claim that bright sunlight had impaired his visibility through the driver’s side window. Their findings confirmed that the sun was not a contributing factor at the time of the collision, nor were there any defects in the vehicle that could have caused or contributed to the collision.

Ward pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to the charges of causing death by careless driving, driving without insurance, and perverting the course of justice.

He was sentenced on Friday October 11 at York Crown Court to a 10 month imprisonment.

As well as a 10-month custodial sentence, Ward was also issued with a 23-month driving ban.

In a statement issued today, Greg’s mother said: “There are no words to describe the enormous void and loss that has been created. There have been many hours of tears and deep sorrow. Believe me when I say that heartache is truly a physical pain breaking you apart.

“I miss Greg coming through the door at the end of the day, telling the tales of his adventures at work in the wagon. I miss his smile, his laughter, jokes, and his cocktails on a Saturday night. Greg was a lovely caring young man who had everything to live for.

“Unfortunately, on Sunday 10th of July 2022 he had everything stolen from him - his life, his future. Those are the greatest possessions anyone has, and they were stolen from him in the blink of an eye through carelessness.

“The A634 is a road I can no longer face driving on and now I have to take a longer alternative route to avoid driving over the place where Greg died and passing the scene. The police arrived and told me that Greg had had an accident. That was over two years ago but it still feels like yesterday. Those words ‘he died at the scene’ haunt me.”

Greg’s father said he was proud of everything his son had achieved.

He added: “His loss is indescribable. I will never hold him again, never see him again, never hear his voice again and be able to spend precious moments with him, it’s every parent’s worst nightmare and that loss will stay with me forever.

“Our family has already endured over two years of suffering, pain, and heartbreak. A life sentence that will only end for us when we die. There will be no grandchildren from Greg for me to dote on, and all I have now are memories of a lovely boy, a certificate from the crematorium, and a box of ash.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jeremey Bartley, who was the Lead Investigating Officer in the case, said: "Our thoughts remain with Greg's loved ones as they continue to process their loss. Throughout this difficult investigation, they have shown remarkable composure and dignity, supported by a specially trained Family Liaison Officer.

"The defendant, failing to properly observe at a junction, pulled out into the path of a motorcycle, resulting in a tragic collision.

“Despite being uninsured, he attempted to cover up his negligence by purchasing insurance just minutes after the crash – a clear act of self-preservation while a young man lay dying on the road due to his actions.

"Though the defendant had no intention of causing harm, his reckless behaviour led to the devastating loss of a young life, robbing him of the future he could have shared with his family.

"Every road death brings immeasurable heartache and harm to the families and communities left behind. We see too often the needless tragedies caused by unsafe driving, and we work tirelessly to reduce this preventable loss.