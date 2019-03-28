Man jailed for robberies of 80-year-old women

A man has been jailed at Leeds Magistrates Court for burglary and robbery after targeting women in their 80's.

Jason Allen, aged 39, was due to start trial this week but pleaded guilty to two offences of burglary and robbery.

Jason Allen, aged 39, was jailed for five years for robbery and burglary.

He has been jailed for five years for both crimes.

In July 2018, Allen targeted the home of an 86-year-old woman in Milnsbridge, Huddersfield.

He broke into her home and stole money before fleeing.

-> Man assaulted woman on Manchester to Leeds train

The second incident happened in the Berry Brow area of Huddersfield when he snatched a purse from an 82-year-old woman at the side of her own home.

DC Tony Johnson, of Kirklees District CID, said: “We are pleased with the sentence given to Allen today which reflects the fact that he preyed on elderly vulnerable members of the community. He now faces a significant spell behind bars and I hope this provides some comfort to his victims and their families.”

-> Badger found killed and burned in Leeds