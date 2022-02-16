Yorkshire man sexually assaulted young children after bribing them with Playstation

Mark Butterworth, 28, who previously lived at Lilac Crescent in Hoyland, Barnsley, committed a harrowing range of sexual offences against his victims over an eight year period, a court was told.

Butterworth abused the victims - who were aged between nine and 12 - repeatedly between 2007 and 2015 by allowing them to use his Playstation console.

He was found guilty of the following 19 offences at Sheffield Crown Court on February 8, following a week-long trial:

- Four counts of causing a child to watch a sexual act

- Two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child

- Two counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity

- Three counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity

- One count of sexual assault of a child under 13

- Three counts of rape of a child under 13

- Two counts of causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity

- One count of making an indecent image of a child

- One count of possession of an indecent photograph of a child

He has been remanded in prison until his sentence on April 29.

DS Sam Newton, from South Yorkshire Police, said: “This was a particularly sinister case in which Butterworth exploited his victim’s trust and innocence to deliver a sustained campaign of vile abuse against them.

“I am pleased that Butterworth has been found guilty of his crimes and that the volume of offences brought against him reflects the severity of his offending. I hope that it will serve as a lesson that crimes of this nature will not go unpunished, and we will pursue those who exploit children and bring them to justice.

“These two young victims have been left traumatised by Butterworth’s crimes, and I want to commend them both for their bravery in coming forward and reporting his vile behaviour.

“I want to be very clear – if you, or someone you know, is being abused, please know it is not your fault; do not be ashamed. It is always the offender who is to blame.