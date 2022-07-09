Jamie Burke was found guilty for three firearms offences and with the jury giving not guilty verdict for the attempted murder of a police officer.

On July 26 last year, Burke, of no fixed address, was chased down Glebe Road in Scunthorpe by a plain clothed officer, PC Meadows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the chase, Burke shot at PC Meadows, who was uninjured.

Jamie Burke was found guilty for three firearms offences and with the jury giving not guilty verdict for the attempted murder of a police officer.

He will serve a minimum of 17-years imprisonment and five years on conditional license.

Humberside Police's Chief Constable Lee Freeman said: “As police officers we strive to protect our communities from those who are intent on causing harm.

“The events of 26th of July 2021 clearly demonstrated the bravery and courage of PC Meadows who, without hesitation, ran into the face of danger with no thought for his own safety. We are all very proud of his actions and of his colleagues who quickly responded to assist him.

“This was a truly shocking incident for residents, the local community and our police family and I want to make it clear that an attack of any kind on anyone will not be tolerated.

“Although this incident was extremely serious, I would like to reassure members of the public that incidents of this nature in our area are thankfully extremely rare.

“Our officers and staff remain dedicated to protecting members of the public, often placing themselves in dangerous situations and putting their own safety at risk to achieve this.