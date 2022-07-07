Somaiya Begum: Police find missing 20-year-old Bradford woman's body and man is arrested for murder

The 20-year-old was last seen at her home in Binnie Street, Bradford, on Saturday June 26 at about 2pm.
There had been no contact from her or confirmed sightings and earlier this week police had already made several arrests.
A body believed to be hers has now been found in the Fitzwilliam Street area and a 52-year-old man arrested on suspicion or murder.
West Yorkshire Police said: "Detectives investigating the disappearance of Somaiya Begum from Bradford have found a body.
"Extensive enquiries have been carried out since she was reported missing on June 26 to find her, officers would like to thank the community in assisting the investigation which is ongoing.
"At 7.35pm yesterday evening a body was found near Fitzwilliam Street, Bradford.
"A scene is in place whilst forensic examinations are ongoing.
"Although formal identification has yet to take place the family of Somaiya have been informed.
"A 52-year-old man has been re-arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time. "