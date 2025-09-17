Woman due in court charged with murder of eight-year-old child

A woman is due to appear in court today (Sep 17) charged with the murder of an eight-year-old child.

Cleveland Police issued a statement confirming the woman had been arrested following an incident on Monday (Sep 15).

The force said it was called to an address at Marsh House Avenue in Billingham.

The 40-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of the child, police said.

The ambulance service was also called to the scene.

The full statement said: “A 40-year-old woman has been charged with murder following the death of an eight-year-old child at an address on Marsh House Avenue in Billingham.

“Pfficers were called to the address on the morning of Monday, September 15, following contact from North East Ambulance Service colleagues.