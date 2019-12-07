Men who beat victim to death with saucepan and wooden pole jailed for life

Two men have been jailed for life for the murder of a man who died nine days after they brutally attacked him in a city centre.

Jason Shreeve, 42, of Barnsley Street and Luke Hainsworth, 30, of Elder Avenue, both in Hull, attacked 41-year-old Scott McKay in Buckingham Street in Hull on July 6.

Scott McKay was brutally attacked in Hull, and died nine days later. Credit: Humberside Police

The pair beat him over the head with multiple weapons - including a wooden pole and a saucepan - during the assault.

Mr McKay died of his injuries nine days later.

The pair were found guilty of his murder on December 6 following a three-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Jason Shreeve must serve a minimum of 19 years, Luke Hainsworth a minimum of 16 years.

The jury in the trial took just over an hour to deliver its verdict.

Mr McKay's brother, Ryan Cousins, said: “These convictions will never be able to bring Scott back. He was a kind and thoughtful brother who never deserved to be killed in these circumstances, and who will be sorely missed by everyone that knew him.

“We want to thanks the emergency services and hospital for trying to save Scott’s life. We also want to thank the police for supporting us and for securing the convictions of these two dangerous men so they will never put any other families through what we have been through.”

Detective Inspector Alan Curtis who led the investigation said: “Mr McKay suffered a violent and unprovoked assault at the hands of Shreeve and Hainsworth. They went to his address looking for someone else, and when Scott told them to leave he was attacked.

“Scott tried in vain to defend himself and ran out of the house. There, he was knocked unconscious and kicked and stamped on while lying in the road unable to defend himself.

“This resulted in multiple fractures to Scott’s head and face. He unfortunately succumbed to his injuries in hospital nine days later.

“During the assault Scott was hit so hard with the saucepan that its handle broke off.

“When Shreeve and Hainsworth left the scene they were overheard bragging about their actions. They attempted to hide their clothing, which was later found in Shreeve’s loft, and tried to get out of what they’d done by pleading self-defence.

"Jason Shreeve also claimed he was suffering from a medical condition that he said diminished his responsibility.

“This was not a case of self-defence. This was a murderous act committed by two cowardly and violent individuals who intended, at the very least, to cause serious injuries to Scott McKay.

"The tragic result of those intentions was that Scott lost his life.

“Mr McKay’s family have been put through the ordeal of this trial that lasted three weeks, where they had to hear the awful details about what happened to him.

"I want to thank them for their dignity throughout, and also my team of officers who worked diligently to bring these individuals in front of the court.”