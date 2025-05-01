Menwith Hill: Driver hits speeds of up to 90mph on police chase through Yorkshire villages
Officers from North Yorkshire Police spotted a car believed to be linked to drug dealing near Menwith Hill and attempted to bring it to a stop.
However, the vehicle sped off towards Harrogate along the A59 and hit speeds of up to 90mph as it led police on a chase through local villages.
A stinger was laid near to Bond End in Knaresborough which brought the car to a stop in a nearby residential street, where a man was seen running from the car.
A short search followed and two suspects were found at a nearby address.
A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for the police and suspected theft of a vehicle.
A 44-year-old woman, who remained in the vehicle when it was brought to a stop, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle. Both remain in custody for questioning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 12250076224.