Menwith Hill: Driver hits speeds of up to 90mph on police chase through Yorkshire villages

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard

Digital Editor

Published 1st May 2025, 01:52 BST
Two people have been arrested after police were led on a chase at high speeds through villages in North Yorkshire.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police spotted a car believed to be linked to drug dealing near Menwith Hill and attempted to bring it to a stop.

However, the vehicle sped off towards Harrogate along the A59 and hit speeds of up to 90mph as it led police on a chase through local villages.

A stinger was laid near to Bond End in Knaresborough which brought the car to a stop in a nearby residential street, where a man was seen running from the car.

A short search followed and two suspects were found at a nearby address.

A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for the police and suspected theft of a vehicle.

A vehicle believed to be linked to drug dealing failed to stop for officers who spotted the car near Menwith Hill | North Yorkshire Police

A 44-year-old woman, who remained in the vehicle when it was brought to a stop, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle. Both remain in custody for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 12250076224.

