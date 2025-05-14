A man who threatened Labour MP Ed Miliband by saying “I am going to slit your throat” has had his appeal against the length of his sentence refused at the Court of Appeal.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Donaldson, who was 56 when he was jailed for three years in August, approached Mr Miliband and his staff during a constituency visit last March to Bentley.

He later said to police he had drunk a litre of vodka and did not remember the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a Court of Appeal hearing in London on Wednesday, Judge Heather Norton, sitting with Lord Justice Jeremy Baker and Mr Justice Soole, said: “Mr Miliband felt instantly vulnerable.

“He was concerned for himself and his staff, one of whom heard the applicant shout ‘I’m going to do it now’ while placing his hand in his pocket.”

She also said Donaldson needed to be restrained after his arrest and that he had said Mr Miliband “will be put in a body bag next time I see him”, while suggesting the threat was “only a joke”.

He later prepared a statement where he apologised for his behaviour and said he did not intend to carry out the threat, Judge Norton added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Climate Change and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband speaks at the Future of Energy Security Summit, hosted by the International Energy Agency and UK Government in London (Picture: Justin Tallis) | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Donaldson has relevant previous convictions for threatening behaviour, affray, crimes associated with alcohol abuse and consumption, and racially aggravated harassment, the court heard.

In addition to the three years in prison he was also given an eight-year restraining order against Mr Miliband.

A judge at a previous hearing had described Donaldson’s threats as a “form of attack on parliamentary democracy in this country”, Judge Norton said.

She added: “The threat of killing a Member of Parliament is a significant aggravating factor that demands a significant deterrent.