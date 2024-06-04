Mothers pay tribute to young sons as man jailed for their murder after nightclub row

The mother of two young men murdered after a nightclub row have paid tribute to their ‘beautiful sons’.

Rashane Douglas, 19, stabbed Haidar Shah, 19, Joshua Clark, 21, and Brandon Coupe, 18, in the chest within seconds of each other following a row outside a nightclub in Halifax, West Yorkshire, in the early hours of October 1 last year.

Mr Shah and Mr Clark died from their stab wounds, while Mr Coupe survived.

Tributes have been paid to Haidar Shah, aged 19, (left), and Joshua Clark, aged 21, (right) after a man was jailed for their murder. ashane Douglas, 19, of Jade Place, Huddersfield, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 28 years.

He was found guilty earlier this year of murdering Mr Clark and Mr Shah, and wounding Mr Coupe with intent.

Yasmin Shah, Haidar’s mother, said: “No words can ever describe the way I am feeling about the loss of my beautiful son. The emptiness, the physical and mental pain, the gathering of family and friends mourning and the funeral.“I am destroyed. I am confused. My head aches, my body aches, and my heart aches.

“No mother should go through what I am facing. I pray no mother buries their child, especially one who was as treasured as Haidar.

His sister, Marium, said: “I speak for everyone that personally knew Haidar when I say Haider was the most beautiful person inside and out. He had a heart of gold and his contagious smile and wholesome personality bought so much joy to all our hearts.“Haidar had big dreams and aspirations. He often told me he would always do his best to make sure he lives his life to the fullest, with only happiness surrounding him. Haidar wasn’t one for arguments, he wasn’t a fighter. He was a chilled, loving, young lad wanting to enjoy and live his best life.“I can’t even begin to put into words what he meant to each one of us as he played so many different roles in all our lives. The day we lost Haidar, we each lost a part of ourselves.”Shahzerb, Haidar’s older brother, added: “Witnessing someone take their last breath with whom you share the same blood with, grew up with and shared happy memories with, affects you more that people understand.

“All I want to do is be able to see him, hug him, apologise for every argument we ever had and for every time I’ve done him wrong. But I will never ever get that opportunity because it was taken away from me.“For someone, who doesn’t deserve to be named, to be so cowardly to use a knife, then to try to justify it and then cover it up and believe he is blameless just doesn’t resonate with me. I look at the pain in my mother’s eyes. I see the impact Haidars death has had on her, my sister, my brothers and my niece.”

Joshua’s mother, Rachel, described the profound effect of losing him.

In her family’s words, Rachel said: “Josh has been a constant in my life since I gave birth to him at the age of 17 and I cannot remember what life was like before him.

“Josh was my only child I always thought that not having any other children wouldn’t affect my life as Josh was all I ever needed. He made me whole; he gave me a purpose and was everything and more that I could ever wish for in a son. Josh gave me the proud title of mum, something I will never hear him say again. I will never again receive another mother's day card, a thoughtful birthday gift or just a cuddle on the sofa from my loving son.

“Josh was not just my son; he was also my best friend. We would laugh and joke together, with his quick-witted and clever sense of humour, life was so much fun with Josh in it.

“Now my life just feels so empty and dark. My new normal is trying to navigate my way through life without Josh in it now that his life has been cruelly and needlessly ripped away from him by the actions of a brutal killer.

“The cruel actions of one individual didn’t just take away my beloved son, but also shattered my sense of self. I have lost my identity as a mother.”

