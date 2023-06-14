Motorcyclist, 43, dies after collision with car on country lane in Yorkshire village

A second biker has died in less than a week in a collision on Yorkshire’s roads.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that a 43-year-old man from Castleford was killed on Tuesday when his motorcycle collided with a car on Hangman Stone Lane in the village of High Melton, north of Doncaster. He died at the scene.

Humberside Police said earlier today that 33-year-old Karl Hancox, an engineer from Goole, had been named as the victim of a fatal collision in Withernsea on Sunday. His Triumph bike collided with a Ford Fiesta.

And on Monday, the A64 near Malton was shut after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a tractor. North Yorkshire Police have not yet given an update on their condition or issued an appeal.

Hangman Stone Lane, High Melton

Anyone who witnessed the High Melton collision is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident 649 of 13 June.