Motorhome driver arrested near Flamingo Land in Yorkshire for having no licence and being in possession of drugs

Pictures show the campervan being stopped and searched on an approach road to Flamingo Land theme park near Malton after a minor collision in a car park.
The incident was not connected to the park itself.
North Yorkshire Police's Ryedale neighbourhood team said: "Following what appeared to be a minor RTC on a car park this morning a male has been arrested and his passenger has been given a cannabis warning.
"The driver was found to be in possession of suspected Class A drugs and was driving a vehicle with no insurance whilst only holding a provisional licence. He was also unfit to drive due to drugs. Not to mention the prescription medication in his possession that was not in his name."