Motorhome driver arrested near Flamingo Land in Yorkshire for having no licence and being in possession of drugs

Pictures show the campervan being stopped and searched on an approach road to Flamingo Land theme park near Malton after a minor collision in a car park.

The incident was not connected to the park itself.

North Yorkshire Police's Ryedale neighbourhood team said: "Following what appeared to be a minor RTC on a car park this morning a male has been arrested and his passenger has been given a cannabis warning.