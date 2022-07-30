Motorhome driver arrested near Flamingo Land in Yorkshire for having no licence and being in possession of drugs

North Yorkshire Police have arrested a motorhome driver for drugs offences - and he was also found not to have a licence.

By Grace Newton
Saturday, 30th July 2022, 3:07 pm
Updated Saturday, 30th July 2022, 3:09 pm

Pictures show the campervan being stopped and searched on an approach road to Flamingo Land theme park near Malton after a minor collision in a car park.

The incident was not connected to the park itself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Read More

Read More
Philip Towers: Police issue urgent appeal to find missing man who disappeared af...
The motorhome was stopped and searched after being involved in a minor collision in a car park

North Yorkshire Police's Ryedale neighbourhood team said: "Following what appeared to be a minor RTC on a car park this morning a male has been arrested and his passenger has been given a cannabis warning.

"The driver was found to be in possession of suspected Class A drugs and was driving a vehicle with no insurance whilst only holding a provisional licence. He was also unfit to drive due to drugs. Not to mention the prescription medication in his possession that was not in his name."