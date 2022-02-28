They were clocked doing 74mph on Shepcote Lane, in Tinsley, where the speed limit is 40mph.

Shepcote Lane is home to a police station and custody suite, so officers didn’t have far to go when they decided to carry out their latest crackdown on speeding drivers there.

South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support unit explained how they conducted speed checks there on the morning of Sunday, February 27.

One driver was caught doing 74mph and another was clocked travelling at 65mph in a 40mph zone when officers carried out speed checks on Shepcote Lane in Tinsley, Sheffield, which is home to a police station and custody suite

