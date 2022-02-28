Shepcote Lane: Speeding motorist caught doing nearly double 40mph limit - outside Yorkshire police station

A speeding motorist was caught travelling at nearly twice the limit while driving past a police station in Sheffield.

By Robert Cumber
They were clocked doing 74mph on Shepcote Lane, in Tinsley, where the speed limit is 40mph.

Shepcote Lane is home to a police station and custody suite, so officers didn’t have far to go when they decided to carry out their latest crackdown on speeding drivers there.

South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support unit explained how they conducted speed checks there on the morning of Sunday, February 27.

One driver was caught doing 74mph and another was clocked travelling at 65mph in a 40mph zone when officers carried out speed checks on Shepcote Lane in Tinsley, Sheffield, which is home to a police station and custody suite

Two motorists, one doing 74mph and the other travelling at 65mph, were reported on summons for driving at excess speed.

In addition, eight tickets were handed out for speeding, one ticket was issued to a motorist caught driving with a defective tyre, two drivers with no licence or insurance were stopped, and two vehicles were seized by police during the operation.