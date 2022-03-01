OAP, 84, who went on run after sending 'hateful' threats to three Yorkshire MPs found by police

South Yorkshire Police launched a public appeal to find Donald Wood on Monday after he was convicted in his absence on Friday for sending threatening letters to MPs Dan Jarvis, John Healey and Stephanie Peacock in March 2019.

The force said on Monday that Wood was believed to have travelled to Morocco. The force said today: "We are no longer looking for Donald Wood. Thanks to everybody that shared our appeal."

Police have not confirmed where he was found or the circumstances involved.

Donald Wood was convicted in his absence at Sheffield Crown Court last week.

Wood was convicted in his absence last week of three offences under the Malicious Communications Act 1988 following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

The three MPs, who all represent Labour constituencies in South Yorkshire, have today issued a joint statement about the case.

Mr Jarvis, Mr Healey and Ms Peacock said: “We welcome the court’s verdict and are grateful to South Yorkshire Police for treating this matter with the seriousness it deserved.

“Whilst we welcome scrutiny and robust debate, there is no place whatsoever for intimidation and death threats. It is totally unacceptable that anyone, including Members of Parliament and especially their staff, should be subject to abuse or intimidation whilst going about their work.

"Anyone seeking to hide behind hateful, anonymous letters such as those in this case, should know they run the risk that their cowardice will be exposed."