Officers discover £70,000 of stolen Johnny Cree whisky after using stinger on lorry on M606
Officers from West Yorkshire’s Roads Policing Unit conducted drink drive patrols on Saturday morning (December 14).
Working on Operation Limit, the national drink and drug drive campaign, officers deployed a stinger at 7:50am in order to bring a suspicious lorry to a safe stop on the M606 near Bradford.
The lorry had earlier failed to stop for officers leading to a brief pursuit on the northbound M606.
Searching the lorry - suspected to be cloned and with no supporting documents - officers found and recovered an estimated £70,000 of Johnny Cree whisky, believed to be stolen.
Two men were arrested from the vehicle and have been taken into custody, police said.
The northbound M606 was briefly closed as a safety procedure while officers dealt with the incident, but has since reopened.